Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Inspire Design Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 海桃灣, Inspire Design Ltd Inspire Design Ltd Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
    海桃灣, Inspire Design Ltd Inspire Design Ltd Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
    海桃灣, Inspire Design Ltd Inspire Design Ltd Modern bathroom Ceramic Beige
    +7
    海桃灣

    INSPIRE DESIGN LIMITED , is an interior design and build company. our vision is to provide the best service to our valued customers in Hong Kong. Our projects cover residences, retails and offices by using our professional suggestion, designs and good quality material to satisfy customer and fulfill their demands.Our designer is certified interior designers with 10+ years of experience in both commercial and residential interior design. Our team is able to connect with each client so that the process is as smooth as possible and the finished project embodies both the client and designer’s vision.

    Services
    Residential, Commercial, and Retail
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    Room2151, 21/F, Remex Centre, 42 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong Island
    00000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-34848249 www.inspiredesign.com.hk
      Add SEO element