INSPIRE DESIGN LIMITED , is an interior design and build company. our vision is to provide the best service to our valued customers in Hong Kong. Our projects cover residences, retails and offices by using our professional suggestion, designs and good quality material to satisfy customer and fulfill their demands.Our designer is certified interior designers with 10+ years of experience in both commercial and residential interior design. Our team is able to connect with each client so that the process is as smooth as possible and the finished project embodies both the client and designer’s vision.