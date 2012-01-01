LOT Architects is a Hong Kong based architectural practice established in 2012, pursuing design excellence to create a better living environment. We are a young and energetic studio, and believe in the idea of collective creation with clients, integrating architecture, interior, engineering, construction, research and fabrication. Our members maintain a high level of involvement from conceptual design, detailing to implementation to create a unique identity for each project regardless of their size and scale.

LOT welcomes challenges and enjoys experimentation to create the best projects for our clients. We are currently available for a variety of architecture and interior projects from the residential, commercial to institutional sectors.