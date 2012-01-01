Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lot Architects Ltd
Architects in Hong Kong
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interweaving Workspace, Lot Architects Ltd Lot Architects Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Interweaving Workspace, Lot Architects Ltd Lot Architects Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Interweaving Workspace, Lot Architects Ltd Lot Architects Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    +2
    Interweaving Workspace
    Artist's Craftland, Lot Architects Ltd Lot Architects Ltd Modern living room
    Artist's Craftland, Lot Architects Ltd Lot Architects Ltd Modern dining room
    Artist's Craftland, Lot Architects Ltd Lot Architects Ltd Small bedroom
    +2
    Artist's Craftland

    LOT Architects is a Hong Kong based architectural practice established in 2012, pursuing design excellence to create a better living environment. We are a young and energetic studio, and believe in the idea of collective creation with clients, integrating architecture, interior, engineering, construction, research and fabrication. Our members maintain a high level of involvement from conceptual design, detailing to implementation to create a unique identity for each project regardless of their size and scale.

    LOT welcomes challenges and enjoys experimentation to create the best projects for our clients. We are currently available for a variety of architecture and interior projects from the residential, commercial to institutional sectors.

    Services
    • architecture
    • interior design
    • space planning
    • construction admin
    • project management
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Company awards
    • Bruce Lee Residence Competition, Merit Award 2009
    • Hong Kong Institute of Architects Annual Award (Residential) 2013
    • Hong Kong Institute of Architects Annual Award (Residential) 2014
    • A'Design Award (Residential) 2019
    Address
    Unit 1003 Tak Woo House, 17-19 D'guilar St, Central
    000000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-37097590 lotarchitects.com
    Legal disclosure

    LOT Architects is a Hong Kong based architectural practice established in 2012 aiming to pursue design excellence to create a better living environment. We are a young and energetic studio, and believe in the idea of collective creation with clients, integrating architecture, interior, engineering, construction, research and fabrication. Our members maintain a high level of involvement from conceptual design, detailing to implementation to create a unique identity for each project regardless of their size and scale.

    LOT welcomes challenges and enjoys experimentation to create the best projects for our clients. We are currently available for a variety of architecture and interior projects from the residential, commercial to institutional sectors.

      Add SEO element