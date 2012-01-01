LOT Architects is a Hong Kong based architectural practice established in 2012, pursuing design excellence to create a better living environment. We are a young and energetic studio, and believe in the idea of collective creation with clients, integrating architecture, interior, engineering, construction, research and fabrication. Our members maintain a high level of involvement from conceptual design, detailing to implementation to create a unique identity for each project regardless of their size and scale.
LOT welcomes challenges and enjoys experimentation to create the best projects for our clients. We are currently available for a variety of architecture and interior projects from the residential, commercial to institutional sectors.
- Services
- architecture
- interior design
- space planning
- construction admin
- project management
- Service areas
- Hong Kong
- Company awards
- Bruce Lee Residence Competition, Merit Award 2009
- Hong Kong Institute of Architects Annual Award (Residential) 2013
- Hong Kong Institute of Architects Annual Award (Residential) 2014
- A'Design Award (Residential) 2019
- Address
-
Unit 1003 Tak Woo House, 17-19 D'guilar St, Central
000000 Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-37097590 lotarchitects.com
