Mokes Technology Co.,Ltd
Architects in Baiyun
    • Transparent LED Glass
    LED Pole Display
    Advertising LED Screen
    Indoor LED Display
    Outdoor LED Display

      Mokes Technology Co., Ltd is the one of the earliest fully equipped company which engaged in led pole display, indoor full color led advertising screen, outdoor digital display board, transparent full color led display panel and outdoor led display wall.Our led products have got CCC, CE, RoHS, UL FCC certifications. Our main led products are outdoor and indoor led video wall, outdoor and indoor full color led rental screen, Stage Background full color led displays, advertising led screen, soccer stadium full color led display and outdoor, indoor full color led transparent screen wall and indoor led screen

    Address
    518000 Baiyun
    China
    +86-18620367000 www.ledmii.com
    Legal disclosure

