Mokes Technology Co., Ltd is the one of the earliest fully equipped company which engaged in led pole display, indoor full color led advertising screen, outdoor digital display board, transparent full color led display panel and outdoor led display wall.Our led products have got CCC, CE, RoHS, UL FCC certifications. Our main led products are outdoor and indoor led video wall, outdoor and indoor full color led rental screen, Stage Background full color led displays, advertising led screen, soccer stadium full color led display and outdoor, indoor full color led transparent screen wall and indoor led screen.
- Address
-
518000 Baiyun
China
+86-18620367000 www.ledmii.com
Mokes Technology Co., Ltd is the one of the earliest fully equipped company which engaged in led pole display, indoor full color led advertising screen, outdoor digital display board, transparent full color led display panel and outdoor led display wall.Our led products have got CCC, CE, RoHS, UL FCC certifications. Our main led products are outdoor and indoor led video wall, outdoor and indoor full color led rental screen, Stage Background full color led displays, advertising led screen, soccer stadium full color led display and outdoor, indoor full color led transparent screen wall and indoor led screen.