HOUSE OF BUTLER
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    The Vongue's
    The Vongue's
    The Wong's
    The Wong's
    The Wong's
    The Wong's
    The Li's - Jardines Lookout
    The Li's - Jardines Lookout
    The Li's - Jardines Lookout
    +3
    The Li's - Jardines Lookout

    We are a full service interior design company based in Hong Kong. We offer per hour consultation packages for smaller projects such as decoration, kitchen or bathroom design and turn-key services for bigger interior design projects where we follow up all the design and construction process until handover.


    Services
    • Interior design
    • project management
    • e-design
    • home decoration
    Service areas
    • Our studio is based in Hong Kong but we currently collaborate in projects in Kuala Lumpur
    • London & Spain
    Address
    Factory O on the 17th floor of Kingley building Block II 33-35 Yip Kan Street, Wong Chuk Hang. Hong Kong
    0000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-56163030 www.houseofbutler.hk
