KMok Consulting Limited provides Interior Design & Build and Project Management and Fit Out services for a wide range of clients, owners, operators and developers across a vast array of project sectors.

Kevin is the founder of KMok Consulting Limited. Born in Hong Kong, raised and educated in New York, Kevin has more than 15 years of experience working with clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan on high-end hospitality, F&B, residential, workspace, retail and commercial design projects. He began his career as an architect before he transitioned to interior design and project management eight years later. Kevin’s myriad of solid experience in the industry is proven with his strong track record across North America and South East Asia.

Kevin holds a Bachelor degree in Architecture from Pratt Institute, School of Architecture in New York. He is a member of the American Institute of Architect - Hong Kong Chapter, and is certified with the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards in the United States. Kevin is a Registered Architect within the State of New York and is a LEED Accredited Professional specializing in Building Design and Construction. While based in New York, Kevin worked on a number of high profile projects, including the Mondrian Soho Hotel and the Shanghai Port International Cruise Ship Terminal.

With a professional, efficient and client-centered approach to project management, Kevin has proven himself as an invaluable asset to many design professionals that he consults for. He has gained respect in the industry with his strong management skills and personable approach.