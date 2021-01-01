Your browser is out-of-date.

JC Vision
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Projects

    • Marriage of contemporary & classic....., JC Vision JC Vision Modern living room Wood Grey
    Marriage of contemporary & classic....., JC Vision JC Vision Modern living room Wood Grey
    Marriage of contemporary & classic.....
    Nordic home in a natural palette..., JC Vision JC Vision Scandinavian style living room
    Nordic home in a natural palette..., JC Vision JC Vision Scandinavian style bedroom Wood Grey
    Nordic home in a natural palette...
    Sophisticated French interiors -A flair of pared back, refined yet effortless...., JC Vision JC Vision Modern living room Wood Grey
    Sophisticated French interiors -A flair of pared back, refined yet effortless...., JC Vision JC Vision Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
    Sophisticated French interiors -A flair of pared back, refined yet effortless...., JC Vision JC Vision Modern bathroom Wood Grey
    Sophisticated French interiors -A flair of pared back, refined yet effortless....
    Georgian home –All about graceful details, timeless and elegant simplicity…., JC Vision JC Vision Classic style living room Wood Grey
    Georgian home –All about graceful details, timeless and elegant simplicity…., JC Vision JC Vision Classic style study/office Wood Grey
    Georgian home –All about graceful details, timeless and elegant simplicity…., JC Vision JC Vision Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Grey
    Georgian home –All about graceful details, timeless and elegant simplicity….

    We are full service/turnkey firm specializing high-end homes that provides complete interior and exterior design, façade, and through construction and completion.

    Our firm has gained consistent acclaim for our innovative space planning, breathtaking and functional designs, efficient responses and exceptional services.

    In all different palettes, colonial, contemporary, eclectic, Georgian, Art Deco, Scandi or minimalist, with a keen eye of color and inherent sense of style, we approach projects that are both visually appealing and practical to cohere every need.

    We work with extremely busy people, materials were finalized upfront to avoid confusion, projects were often executed during customers' absence or travelling abroad, with very frequent communications via emails or messaging application, customers were updated the positions of their projects by our writings or photos of site conditions.

    Not exceptional case, we always completed projects in advance from the timeline anticipated by customers, if not, on the dot.

    Services
    • structural engineering
    • landscape design
    • construction
    • interior decoration
    • interior design
    • space planning
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    4 Queen Victoria street
    0 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-25249988 www.jcvisionhk.com

    Reviews

    Ari Wwc
    We do NOT recommend JCvision. Our renovation started in Jan 2021 and as of today in March 2022, they still have not completed it. The material finishes are in poor quality (e.g. scratches/cracks on cabinets, cracks on the walls, glue smudges on all mirrors…). Their team also failed to take correct measurements hence the kitchen had to be delivered twice because of wrong colour and wrong measurements and they are still incorrect to this day. JCvision has not showed up on site the last 4 months and we have involved the government authority for assistance. JCvision demanded full payment before finishing the project, and after the payment they still didn’t finish the work. We wish we had never trusted JCvision
    3 months ago
    Project date: January 2021
