Kwan&#39;s Palette Limited
Artists & Artisans in Hong Kong
    Texture painting , Kwan's Palette Limited Kwan's Palette Limited Industrial style walls & floors Grey
    Texture painting
    Hand painting marble on bar table in Lan Kwai Fong private club house, Kwan's Palette Limited Kwan's Palette Limited Classic style walls & floors
    Hand painting marble on bar table in Lan Kwai Fong private club house
    Special paint finishes , Kwan's Palette Limited Kwan's Palette Limited Modern walls & floors Limestone Amber/Gold
    Special paint finishes , Kwan's Palette Limited Kwan's Palette Limited Modern walls & floors
    Special paint finishes

    We are a team of scenic artists that specialize in a spectrum of tailor-made special paint finishes.

    ​We also creates unique textured walls, such as Italian mineral-based plastering, stucco,  faux marbling, hand-painted artworks and brand signage that enhance your home, restaurant or business environment with a high-quality aesthetic.



    Services
    • Textured walls
    • Faux marbling
    • Brand signage
    • Hand-painted artworks
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    7 Ting Yip Street, Ngau Tau Kok
    0000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-92988026 www.kwanspalette.com
