Civvy innovation
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    • Hong Kong KT Oasia, Civvy innovation Civvy innovation Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Hong Kong KT Oasia, Civvy innovation Civvy innovation BedroomBeds & headboards
    Hong Kong KT Oasia, Civvy innovation Civvy innovation Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Hong Kong KT Oasia

    We've had an amazing journey coming to where we are today, and how feel confident that we can provide you a professional and effective design solution in a timely manner. We have extensive skills in the following area: Interior Design, Graphic Design, Animation, Motion Graphic and Event Design.

    Services
    Interior Design, Decoration, and production
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    1801-03, 18/F, East Town Building, 41 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, HK.
    0000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-92375036 civvy.com.hk
