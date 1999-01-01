John Chan, one of Hong Kong’s most acclaimed hotel interior designers, has created a number of stunning interior design projects in different parts of the world including China, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. The award-winning project Renovation of Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and Towers and the recent completed project Shenzhen Crowne Plaza Hotel are spectacular. The stylish hotels InterContinental Shenzhen and Seaview Hotel, Royal Suites & Towers and Hotel series symbolized new page of modern hotel design. Other projects include Grand Stanford InterContinental Hong Kong, Galaxy Group Hotel Macau (partial), Gongdu Holiday Villa Guangzhou, Ning Bo XiangShan Hilton Resort, Sheraton Hotel Sanya, Chengdu Rhombus Fantasia Boutique Hotel and Jiangyin Pullman Hotel, Tongxia Fu Yue Hotel - Dongguan, FuZhou West Lake Hotel, and Venetian Cotai - Restaurant of Parisian Macau (Market Bistro, Café Express & Lotus Palace Restaurant), etc.

Further,he is devoted to raise the standard of design industry of Hong Kong by joining as a committee member in IDA, MCSD and as an external assessor in IVE, Asia-Pacific Hotel Design Association - Vice Chairman, and Hong Kong Interior Design Association - Fellow Member.