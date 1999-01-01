John Chan, one of Hong Kong’s most acclaimed hotel interior designers, has created a number of stunning interior design projects in different parts of the world including China, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. The award-winning project Renovation of Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and Towers and the recent completed project Shenzhen Crowne Plaza Hotel are spectacular. The stylish hotels InterContinental Shenzhen and Seaview Hotel, Royal Suites & Towers and Hotel series symbolized new page of modern hotel design. Other projects include Grand Stanford InterContinental Hong Kong, Galaxy Group Hotel Macau (partial), Gongdu Holiday Villa Guangzhou, Ning Bo XiangShan Hilton Resort, Sheraton Hotel Sanya, Chengdu Rhombus Fantasia Boutique Hotel and Jiangyin Pullman Hotel, Tongxia Fu Yue Hotel - Dongguan, FuZhou West Lake Hotel, and Venetian Cotai - Restaurant of Parisian Macau (Market Bistro, Café Express & Lotus Palace Restaurant), etc.
Further,he is devoted to raise the standard of design industry of Hong Kong by joining as a committee member in IDA, MCSD and as an external assessor in IVE, Asia-Pacific Hotel Design Association - Vice Chairman, and Hong Kong Interior Design Association - Fellow Member.
- 2018, 2015 & 2014 China Hotel Golden Horse Awards
- 2015 Guangzhou Int'l Design Week— <Top Hotel> 2015 Outstanding Hotel Designer
- 2013 China Interior Decoration Association—Outstanding Award
- 2012 10 Years Personality of China Interior Designer
- 2012 10 Most Outstanding Hotel Designer in South Pacific
- 2007 Interior Design China Magazine (Chinese Version)—Hotel Design of the Life Award
- 1999 Asia Pacific Interior Design Awards—Winner of Hotel Category
- 1994 CSD Hong Kong Interior Design Award
5/F World-Wide Commercial Building, 34 Wyndham Street, Central
000 Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-25210050 www.jcdlhk.com