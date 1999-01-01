Your browser is out-of-date.

John Chan Design Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    • Double Cove, Hong Kong , John Chan Design Ltd John Chan Design Ltd Modern living room Grey
    Double Cove, Hong Kong
    The Venice Raytour Hotel Shenzhen, John Chan Design Ltd John Chan Design Ltd Commercial spaces Marble Amber/Gold
    The Venice Raytour Hotel Shenzhen
    Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, John Chan Design Ltd John Chan Design Ltd Modern bars & clubs Amber/Gold
    Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers
    The Beverly Hills Légende Royale , Hong Kong, John Chan Design Ltd John Chan Design Ltd Classic style living room Amber/Gold
    The Beverly Hills Légende Royale , Hong Kong
    InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, John Chan Design Ltd John Chan Design Ltd Modern bars & clubs Grey
    InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
    Hilton Chang Zhou, China, John Chan Design Ltd John Chan Design Ltd Modern bars & clubs Amber/Gold
    Hilton Chang Zhou, China
    John Chan, one of Hong Kong’s most acclaimed hotel interior designers, has created a number of stunning interior design projects in different parts of the world including China, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. The award-winning project Renovation of Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and Towers and the recent completed project Shenzhen Crowne Plaza Hotel are spectacular. The stylish hotels InterContinental Shenzhen and Seaview Hotel, Royal Suites & Towers and Hotel series symbolized new page of modern hotel design. Other projects include Grand Stanford InterContinental Hong Kong, Galaxy Group Hotel Macau (partial), Gongdu Holiday Villa Guangzhou, Ning Bo XiangShan Hilton Resort, Sheraton Hotel Sanya, Chengdu Rhombus Fantasia Boutique Hotel and Jiangyin Pullman Hotel, Tongxia Fu Yue Hotel - Dongguan, FuZhou West Lake Hotel, and Venetian Cotai - Restaurant of Parisian Macau (Market Bistro, Café Express & Lotus Palace Restaurant), etc.

    Further,he is devoted to raise the standard of design industry of Hong Kong by joining as a committee member in IDA, MCSD and as an external assessor in IVE,  Asia-Pacific Hotel Design Association - Vice Chairman, and Hong Kong Interior Design Association - Fellow Member.

    Services
    Interior design
    Service areas
    International
    Company awards
    • 2018, 2015 & 2014 China Hotel Golden Horse Awards
    • 2015 Guangzhou Int'l Design Week— <Top Hotel> 2015 Outstanding Hotel Designer
    • 2013 China Interior Decoration Association—Outstanding Award
    • 2012 10 Years Personality of China Interior Designer
    • 2012 10 Most Outstanding Hotel Designer in South Pacific
    • 2007 Interior Design China Magazine (Chinese Version)—Hotel Design of the Life Award
    • 1999 Asia Pacific Interior Design Awards—Winner of Hotel Category
    • 1994 CSD Hong Kong Interior Design Award
    Address
    5/F World-Wide Commercial Building, 34 Wyndham Street, Central
    000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-25210050 www.jcdlhk.com
