Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
A Square Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Mid-levels, A Square Ltd A Square Ltd Modern living room Wood White
    Mid-levels, A Square Ltd A Square Ltd Modern dining room Wood Wood effect
    Mid-levels, A Square Ltd A Square Ltd Modern dining room Wood White
    Mid-levels
    Julia Avenue, A Square Ltd A Square Ltd Modern living room Plywood Wood effect
    Julia Avenue, A Square Ltd A Square Ltd Modern dining room Plywood Wood effect
    Julia Avenue, A Square Ltd A Square Ltd Small kitchens Glass Wood effect
    +2
    Julia Avenue

    Founded in 2002, A Square has strived to become a pioneer interior design workshop specializing in residential homes in Hong Kong. In the past decade, hundreds of lifeless apartments have been assigned personalities, affable or stately, playful or sophisticated; yet, our insistence in Scandinavian-minimalist style is uncompromising.

    Our professional designing team has been renowned in the industry for their expertise in reconstructing home spacing. Through readjusting the ratio of the dimensions, manipulating the natural light, and developing clean lines, we have been successful in creating an ideal living environment, adaptive to the behaviours and habits of each and every client, without redundancy.

    We are upholding a rigid standard not only in drawing but also in finishing. In close contact with reputable contractors and suppliers for years, A Square is turning bold ideas into reality with extraordinary workmanship. Punctual delivery is as well guaranteed under strict supervision of our crews.

    Services
    interior design and home renovation
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    20/F On Loong Commercial Building, 276 Lockhart Road, Wanchai
    000000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-63317444 a-2.com.hk
      Add SEO element