Founded in 2002, A Square has strived to become a pioneer interior design workshop specializing in residential homes in Hong Kong. In the past decade, hundreds of lifeless apartments have been assigned personalities, affable or stately, playful or sophisticated; yet, our insistence in Scandinavian-minimalist style is uncompromising.

Our professional designing team has been renowned in the industry for their expertise in reconstructing home spacing. Through readjusting the ratio of the dimensions, manipulating the natural light, and developing clean lines, we have been successful in creating an ideal living environment, adaptive to the behaviours and habits of each and every client, without redundancy.

We are upholding a rigid standard not only in drawing but also in finishing. In close contact with reputable contractors and suppliers for years, A Square is turning bold ideas into reality with extraordinary workmanship. Punctual delivery is as well guaranteed under strict supervision of our crews.