Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ED Design Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 616 Mak's Hotpot Brewpub, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Industrial style bars & clubs
    616 Mak's Hotpot Brewpub, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Industrial style bars & clubs
    616 Mak's Hotpot Brewpub, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Industrial style bars & clubs
    +6
    616 Mak's Hotpot Brewpub
    Apartment in King's Park Hill, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Minimalist living room Beige
    Apartment in King's Park Hill, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Minimalist dining room Beige
    Apartment in King's Park Hill, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Minimalist bedroom Grey
    +5
    Apartment in King's Park Hill
    House in Royal Palms, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Minimalist living room White
    House in Royal Palms, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Minimalist living room White
    House in Royal Palms, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Minimalist dining room White
    +11
    House in Royal Palms
    House in Tai Wai, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Colonial style living room
    House in Tai Wai, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Colonial style living room
    House in Tai Wai, ED Design Limited ED Design Limited Single family home
    +7
    House in Tai Wai

    ED DESIGN is a creative and design-led, design firm which commits to developing sustainable, cost-effective solutions. We aim to bring together creative design solutions to our clients. We have a diverse portfolio of works with projects internationally ranging from Hong Kong to some other Asia countries.

    ​Our team composes of energetic and experienced designers. We work collaboratively with our team members and ensure our design is delivered through carefully considered processes starting with the big picture into the detail design and through construction, always with our client’s needs in mind.

    We offer a comprehensive and client focused architectural and interiors service, covering all aspects of the design and build process from concepts to planning to completion, with respect for both budget and time frame. We guarantee to deliver the best design service with our expertise in architecture and interior design.

    To ensure that we are well-equipped in providing exemplary results, we make the most of the latest technology, references, and training.

    Services
    • Commerical
    • Residential
    • Hotel
    • Architecture
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    Room 806, Wing Ming Industrial Centre, 15 Cheung Yue Street, Lai Chi Kok
    0 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-35946432 www.ed-design.co
      Add SEO element