ED DESIGN is a creative and design-led, design firm which commits to developing sustainable, cost-effective solutions. We aim to bring together creative design solutions to our clients. We have a diverse portfolio of works with projects internationally ranging from Hong Kong to some other Asia countries.

​Our team composes of energetic and experienced designers. We work collaboratively with our team members and ensure our design is delivered through carefully considered processes starting with the big picture into the detail design and through construction, always with our client’s needs in mind.

We offer a comprehensive and client focused architectural and interiors service, covering all aspects of the design and build process from concepts to planning to completion, with respect for both budget and time frame. We guarantee to deliver the best design service with our expertise in architecture and interior design.

To ensure that we are well-equipped in providing exemplary results, we make the most of the latest technology, references, and training.