y concept limited specializing in the design of luxury villas, hotels, commerce, restaurants, offices, exhibition halls, and art galleries.





Design is not just aesthetics or problem solving; design is the result of communication, understanding, data collection/analysis, and the different interpretation techniques of different designers; the process is a step One-step, well-organized, and orderly; Interestingly, the most opposite of pure aesthetics is that design is practical art, which is not a designer's personal point of view, expressing his own emotions, and just saying good-looking. The result; the design is based on the society/mass, and should be considered through physical application at the same time and presented in an aesthetic way; the follow-up work is also important to consider the time limit, production process, and on-site cooperation, and effectively and orderly implement the design plan on-site.