y concept limited
Interior Architects in Hong Kong
Reviews (1)
Request review

Projects

    house at Dongguan 森林湖
    y concept limited specializing in the design of luxury villas, hotels, commerce, restaurants, offices, exhibition halls, and art galleries.


    Design is not just aesthetics or problem solving; design is the result of communication, understanding, data collection/analysis, and the different interpretation techniques of different designers; the process is a step One-step, well-organized, and orderly; Interestingly, the most opposite of pure aesthetics is that design is practical art, which is not a designer's personal point of view, expressing his own emotions, and just saying good-looking. The result; the design is based on the society/mass, and should be considered through physical application at the same time and presented in an aesthetic way; the follow-up work is also important to consider the time limit, production process, and on-site cooperation, and effectively and orderly implement the design plan on-site.

    Services
    interior design, build & construction, and art & supply
    Service areas
    Hong Kong and China
    Company awards
    • 20年 中国建筑装饰及设计艺术博览会第十七届，年度国际环艺創新设计作品赛—华鼎獎—展厅设计—金钻獎
    • 19年 中国建筑装饰协会第七届—CBDA设计奖，酒店作品銀獎
    • 18年 中装协金鹰设计大赛第五届—别墅空间—金奖
    • 18年 中国建筑装饰协会第六届—CBDA设计奖，餐厅作品銀獎
    • 17年 中国建筑装饰协会第四届—CBDA设计奖，展館作品銀獎
    • 17年 IAI 设计奖- 亚太设计师联盟—展館作品优胜獎
    • 17年 中国建筑装饰及设计艺术博览会 年度国际环艺創新设计作品赛—华鼎獎展館设计一等獎
    • 17年 中国室內设计金堂奖—年度优秀展示空间
    • 16年 中国建筑装饰及设计艺术博览会 年度国际环艺創新设计作品赛—华鼎獎—酒店设计—一等獎
    Address
    999077 Hong Kong
    China
    +852-92295629 www.yconcept.com.hk

    Reviews

    starvk cook
    good service, good design
    3 months ago
