y concept limited specializing in the design of luxury villas, hotels, commerce, restaurants, offices, exhibition halls, and art galleries.
Design is not just aesthetics or problem solving; design is the result of communication, understanding, data collection/analysis, and the different interpretation techniques of different designers; the process is a step One-step, well-organized, and orderly; Interestingly, the most opposite of pure aesthetics is that design is practical art, which is not a designer's personal point of view, expressing his own emotions, and just saying good-looking. The result; the design is based on the society/mass, and should be considered through physical application at the same time and presented in an aesthetic way; the follow-up work is also important to consider the time limit, production process, and on-site cooperation, and effectively and orderly implement the design plan on-site.
- interior design, build & construction, and art & supply
- Hong Kong and China
- 20年 中国建筑装饰及设计艺术博览会第十七届，年度国际环艺創新设计作品赛—华鼎獎—展厅设计—金钻獎
- 19年 中国建筑装饰协会第七届—CBDA设计奖，酒店作品銀獎
- 18年 中装协金鹰设计大赛第五届—别墅空间—金奖
- 18年 中国建筑装饰协会第六届—CBDA设计奖，餐厅作品銀獎
- 17年 中国建筑装饰协会第四届—CBDA设计奖，展館作品銀獎
- 17年 IAI 设计奖- 亚太设计师联盟—展館作品优胜獎
- 17年 中国建筑装饰及设计艺术博览会 年度国际环艺創新设计作品赛—华鼎獎展館设计一等獎
- 17年 中国室內设计金堂奖—年度优秀展示空间
- 16年 中国建筑装饰及设计艺术博览会 年度国际环艺創新设计作品赛—华鼎獎—酒店设计—一等獎
999077 Hong Kong
China
+852-92295629 www.yconcept.com.hk