Stylus Studio is an interior architecture practice headquartered in Hong Kong and with projects across the Asia Pacific. We specialise in hospitality, commercial, cultural and residential spaces. Respected for our artisanal humanistic approach, which considers both the motive and the emotive, leading to meaningful and enduring spaces that enhance both our client’s asset and brand value. The team has a solid background in international hospitality and commercial design, including but not limited to: Marriott International, Hong Kong Jockey Club, PACE Gallery, Kempinski Hotels, St. Regis Hotels, Kerry Properties and PMQ, to name but a few.







