Tommy Choi Design
Designers in Hong Kong
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Happy Valley

    Tommy Choi Design having more than 22 years experience in interior design and construction. We specialize in package service in a wide spectrum including residential, commercial and retail.

    our philosophy is to provide the best solutions of the highest quality and value to our clients, integrate the different needs with thoughtful design.

    Please visit our website for more information.

    Services
    • Design
    • interior design
    • consultancy service
    • Project management
    • Renovation
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Company awards
    HKT smartliving awards 2019
    Address
    Unit 1812, Wayson Commercial Building, 28 Connaught Road West
    00000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-28930880 www.tommychoidesign.com
