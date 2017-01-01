Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DREAM TICKET WORKSHOP LIMITED—ENNE
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    ENNE (Dream Ticket Workshop Limited) established in 2017, specializing In Luxury Residential and Commercial interior design projects. In ENNE, we believe design value inspires lifestyle to create experiences as a joyful journey, insert sensations value with people interaction and focus on simplicity of the form of space planning, lighting ambience, materials and sublime details functionality. We strive to transform the innovative design ideas and merge into real life to enhance the quality of living and working environment.

    In December, 2018, ENNE is an Incubation Company under by Hong Kong Design Centre, the Hong Kong Design Incubation Programme (DIP)


    Services
    Leading Project and Design Consultants and Interior Design Consultants and Contracting
    Service areas
    • Residential and Commercial Area
    • Hong Kong
    Company awards
    HK PRO ID AWARDS 2019—Blank Stationery Shop
    Address
    S105, 10/F, 41 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong
    852 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-98232883 www.dreamtickethk.com
      Add SEO element