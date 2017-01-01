ENNE (Dream Ticket Workshop Limited) established in 2017, specializing In Luxury Residential and Commercial interior design projects. In ENNE, we believe design value inspires lifestyle to create experiences as a joyful journey, insert sensations value with people interaction and focus on simplicity of the form of space planning, lighting ambience, materials and sublime details functionality. We strive to transform the innovative design ideas and merge into real life to enhance the quality of living and working environment.

In December, 2018, ENNE is an Incubation Company under by Hong Kong Design Centre, the Hong Kong Design Incubation Programme (DIP)



