我們是一所初創的室內設計公司。已開業一年。由一位對室內設計非常有熱誠的年輕人Blair創立。Blair有5年商業,住宅室內設計的經驗，而另一位partner Carey 則有超過10年工程監督和室內設計經驗。由設計到工程監督也得心應手。而且我們更會根據客戶需求，結合科技元素，幫各大客戶打造真正的智能家居或智慧型辦公室。We are a interior design house which launched around a year. Created by a enthusiastic Hong Kong young lady Blair. Blair has 5 years experience specialize in commercial and residential interior design. The other partner Carey has over 10 years experience in interior design and project management. Our services from Interior design , Project Management and Construction. Along with the technology trend, we also provide Smart Office / Smart Home system in the latest version.