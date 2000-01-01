Jason and Caroline were both trained as architects in University of Washington and Cornell University in United States respectively. Having had their fill of macro-architecture in early years, they decided to shift their interests towards more diminutive forms. They teamed up to form Jason Caroline Design in 2001, focusing their attention on the residential and hospitality realms. The contexts of living and dining have become starting points for exploring and understanding changes in culture and human desires; a means to investigate the ephemeral state of architecture. Furthermore, by designing from the inside out, the duo hope to challenge the boundaries of defined interior spaces whilst continuing their search for modernity and the aesthetics of local culture.

Home JournalTop 10 Designer 2000,2002,2003 Their projects have been widely published over the world including China, New Zealand, New York, Singapore, Japan, Germany and Amsterdam. Since the company established in 2001, they won many design awards including Home Journal Top 10 Designer 2000,2002,2003, Greater China Outstanding Design Award, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013

daab Young Asian Architect 2006

Emerging HK Young Architect Firm, 2003

PDRA Design Award 2005 & 2006

In 2009, Jason Yung has been selected as one of the 40 Outstanding Designers under the age of 40 by Perspective Magazine and Jason Caroline Design has been selected as Ten Outstanding Designers in Greater China in 2010 and received award on Exhibition Space APIDA 2011, HKDA Global Design Awards 2013 for both Residential and office space.

In 2017, the company has also received A&D and HKIA award for Commercial Space design. In 2018, we won HKDA GLOBAL DESIGN AWARD for Residential.
















