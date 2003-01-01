Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MLD Creative Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cafe de coral, MLD Creative Limited MLD Creative Limited Modern bars & clubs Plywood Wood effect
    Cafe de coral, MLD Creative Limited MLD Creative Limited Modern bars & clubs
    Cafe de coral, MLD Creative Limited MLD Creative Limited Modern bars & clubs
    +7
    Cafe de coral

    MLD CREATIVE LIMITED is a full-service interior design company located in the HK since 2003, specializing in both residential, F&B and commercial design

    We are committed to delivering inspired designs that fulfill client expectations through collaboration and exceptional service. Our goal is always to create designs tailored to our clients’ unique personal styles and practical needs. Much of our business comes from repeat clients and direct referrals. Once people hire us, they seem to want to do it again!

    Services
    • Consultation
    • Interior design
    • Creative Brandin
    • Concept Design
    Service areas
    Hong Kong.
    Company awards
    • HK PRO ID AWARD 2017
    • HK PRO ID AWARD 2018
    Address
    1 Kwai Fung Crescent
    No postcode Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-97543644 www.mldcreative.com
      Add SEO element