Liger Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    Liger Design Studio was founded in 2008. We provide a one-stop service ranging from interior design, space planning, renovation work, project management and energy savings projects. We aim at provide you with the professional design and consulting service to you.

    Services
    • Interiors Designs
    • Furniture Designs
    • space planning
    • project management
    • energy saving solutions
    Service areas
    Hong Kong, Macau, and China
    Address
    852 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-64938020 architizer.com/firms/liger-design-studio
