Hmlet Interiors
Designers in Hong Kong
    Tsing Fung Street

    Interior design is the name of our game. If you’re looking to transform your space, we're here to help. From planning, conceptualising to installing, we make the most of your space, even better.

    We've honed our design expertise in four key sectors – residential, hospitality, workspace and leisure. After working on a multitude of spaces including traditional condos, one of a kind shophouses, and new builds, we're prepped and primed to face any complexities that may come with a space.

    Currently, our offices are located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney and growing!

    Our team of experienced and qualified designers and architects will be with you every step of your project. From first contact to bring your dream space to life and every step in-between. They will collaborate with you and understand your requirements, share design concepts and ideas.

    Services
    Interior Design, Project Management, and Contruction
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    12P Smithfield, Kennedy Town
    059915 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-61658168 www.interiors.hmlet.com
