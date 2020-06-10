Your browser is out-of-date.

In-between Architects Limited
Interior Architects in Hong Kong
    • Yi Xing Private Clubhouse, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Front yard
    Yi Xing Private Clubhouse, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Modern living room
    Yi Xing Private Clubhouse, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Modern living room
    +5
    Yi Xing Private Clubhouse
    Canton Room Luk Kwok Hotel, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Modern bars & clubs
    Canton Room Luk Kwok Hotel, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Modern bars & clubs
    Canton Room Luk Kwok Hotel, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Modern bars & clubs
    +5
    Canton Room Luk Kwok Hotel
    AKVO Hotel, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Asian style bars & clubs
    AKVO Hotel, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Asian style bars & clubs
    AKVO Hotel, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Asian style bars & clubs
    +5
    AKVO Hotel
    Private Investment Office in Hong Kong, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Modern bars & clubs White
    Private Investment Office in Hong Kong, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Modern bars & clubs
    Private Investment Office in Hong Kong, In-between Architects Limited In-between Architects Limited Modern bars & clubs
    +5
    Private Investment Office in Hong Kong

    ‘Our passion is to provide comfort, the ultimate luxury of time’.

    We believe a good design can bring family and friends together, no matter it is a house, an office, a restaurant or a hotel.

    We pursue to make provision for the possibles, and sometimes the impossibles.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Architecture
    • Project Management
    • Styling consultancy
    Service areas
    Asia and Hong Kong
    Company awards
    Perspective 40 under 40
    Address
    20C Gaylord Commercial Building 114-118 Lockhart Road Wanchai
    0000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-21173973 www.in-between.hk
