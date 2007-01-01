Tiko Interiors Limited was found in 2007, we provide comprehensive interior design, project management and construction services in Hong Kong and the mainland China. Extensive of interiors design and construction, includes commercial offices, retail shops, public design, restaurant and residence.

"We focus on the feasibility of achieving a unique aspect of creation”

Tiko strive and enthusiastic to carry out comprehensive professional service, approach each project in order to ensure an optimum, high quality design and project solution which best suits the client's needs. Our experience teams in response the environmental to impact of our design aesthetic and material finishes to design process, and harmoniously bring together the elements of arts and decoration, creative the ability to unique behind limited timeframe and with strict budgetary, quality control and practicality.