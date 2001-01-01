Founded in 2001, Darren Design & Associates(DDA) , a very exclusive interior design agency which focuses on bringing iconic and audacious design into the homes of those who dare seeing the world differently. Beyond drawings, materials selection and project management, we strive at creating interiors people love, and we're excellent at doing just that.

Led by Chief Designer Darren Au-Yeung, the creative and talented team in DDA believes that an ultimate space planning should bridge design and living, with the perfect balance of functionality and aesthetic appeal of the spaces. It is all about the harmony between human, their activities and the environment. Through close communication with clients and their aesthetic use of color, lines and other design elements, DDA is devoted in creating customized design solutions tailored to reflect each client’s needs, tastes and lifestyle.

Mr Darren Au-Yeung, Chief Designer at Darren Design & Associates

Mr Darren-Au Yeung is the founder and Chief Designer of Darren Design & Associates (DDA). Graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic University with Honors in interior design, Darren set up his own design studio in 2001 after years of service in well-renowned interior design companies including International firm like Cheung Kong Holdings and Kinney Chan & Associates (founded by the ex-chairman of Hong Kong Interior Design Association).

Darren’s extensive experience, aesthetic vision and collaborative approach to working with clients have allowed him to consistently deliver smart and creative designs that are perfectly suited to clients’ tastes and lifestyles. Gifted with his talent in thoughtful space planning and extraordinary use of colors, texture and lighting, Darren’s designs always give a sense of personal style with a sleek, contemporary yet luxurious touch, no matter they are of European, Chinese, or even rustic styles.