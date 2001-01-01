Angela Hall Design Limited was established in 2001 with the intention of providing fully professional Interior Design and Planning services to a variety of clients throughout Asia, North America and Europe concentrating primarily on high-end residential design.

Despite being based in Hong Kong, we are able to fully coordinate, build, and project manage jobs internationally and concurrently, to an extremely high standard and have completed jobs in London, Phuket, Antigua, Los Angeles, Italy, Greece and Cyprus, all of widely varying budgets.

The Company provides a multi-disciplinary approach to all projects that involves direct communication with the client from the very earliest stages of a project. Client guidelines and requirements are assessed thoroughly in order to enable us to guarantee that all functional and aesthetic criteria are met and implemented accordingly to the client’s satisfaction.

We can also act as an independent consultant offering creative and original design solutions to private clients and established design firms in the region. Our services would include conceptual design bids for hotel, restaurant, spa and general hospitality projects as well as dressing out and accessorizing finished interiors.

Send us a message - we are happy to oblige a 'non committal' consultation to see if we are a good fit for your needs.