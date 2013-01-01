Found in 2013, a global award-winning interior design studio by Matthew Li and Maggy Cheung, with a team of talented and creative designers to enhance the quality of life through spaces that combine aesthetic and lifestyle with functionality and sustainability. We gather insights from research, experimentation and experiences to create meaningful living ways and it is widely considered to be one of the most unique practices to emerge in recent years. We believe in the importance of curating a bespoke look for every property, to create a unique home.
With a breadth of industry experience, the studio works across a range of residential, commercial hospitality, F&B and mixed-use projects with a reputation in producing high-quality designs that are innovative, with a collaborative approach to procure projects on time and on budget.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- Hong Kong
- Company awards
- 2019 A'Design Award and Competition—Bronze A’ Design Award (Mount Pavilia)
- 2019 International Property Awards (Wylie Court)
- 2019 HKT Smart Living (Fo Tan)
- 2019 Modern Home Elite Awards (Jardine's Lookout)
- 2018-2019 40 under 40 China—Maggy Cheung
- 2018-2019 40 under 40 China—Matthew Li
- 2018 Luxury Lifestyle Awards (Fo Tan)
- 2018 HKT Smart Living (Dragons Range)
- 2018 ib Awards (Sorrento)
- 2018 40 under 40 Young Design Leader—Matthew Li
- 2018 A'Design Award and Competition—Iron A’ Design Award (Anglers' Bay)
- 2018 Modern Home Elite Awards (Anglers Bay)
- 2017 IDA Design Award (City Point)
- 2017 ib Awards (City Point)
- 2017 Modern Home Elite Awards (Residence Bel-Air)
- 2016 Interior Beaute—Designers of the Year
- 2016 A'Design Award and Competition—Bronze A’ Design Award (Citypoint)
- 2016 A'Design Award and Competition—Bronze A’ Design Award (Sunpeace Court)
- 2016 International Property Awards—5 Stars
- 2015 TOP 10 Interior Design Award
- Show all 20 awards
- Address
-
Room 803, ONE MIDTOWN, 11 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan
nil Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-31148683 grandehome.com.hk