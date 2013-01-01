Your browser is out-of-date.

Grande Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Reviews (2)
    Multi-functional Living Area, a Private Dancing Studio - The Coronation, Hong Kong
    Celeste and the Sea - Alto Residences, Hong Kong
    A Boutique Living Area for a Family of Four - Cullinan West, Hong Kong
    Sense of Romance - Wylie Court, Hong Kong
    An All-White Minimalism - Hong Kong
    A Vintage Lifestyle - Villa Rocha, Hong Kong
    Found in 2013, a global award-winning interior design studio by Matthew Li and Maggy Cheung, with a team of talented and creative designers to enhance the quality of life through spaces that combine aesthetic and lifestyle with functionality and sustainability.  We gather insights from research, experimentation and experiences to create meaningful living ways and it is widely considered to be one of the most unique practices to emerge in recent years. We believe in the importance of curating a bespoke look for every property, to create a unique home.

    With a breadth of industry experience, the studio works across a range of residential, commercial hospitality, F&B and mixed-use projects with a reputation in producing high-quality designs that are innovative, with a collaborative approach to procure projects on time and on budget.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Company awards
    • 2019 A'Design Award and Competition—Bronze A’ Design Award (Mount Pavilia)
    • 2019 International Property Awards (Wylie Court)
    • 2019 HKT Smart Living (Fo Tan)
    • 2019 Modern Home Elite Awards (Jardine's Lookout)
    • 2018-2019 40 under 40 China—Maggy Cheung
    • 2018-2019 40 under 40 China—Matthew Li
    • 2018 Luxury Lifestyle Awards (Fo Tan)
    • 2018 HKT Smart Living (Dragons Range)
    • 2018 ib Awards (Sorrento)
    • 2018 40 under 40 Young Design Leader—Matthew Li
    • 2018 A'Design Award and Competition—Iron A’ Design Award (Anglers' Bay)
    • 2018 Modern Home Elite Awards (Anglers Bay)
    • 2017 IDA Design Award (City Point)
    • 2017 ib Awards (City Point)
    • 2017 Modern Home Elite Awards (Residence Bel-Air)
    • 2016 Interior Beaute—Designers of the Year
    • 2016 A'Design Award and Competition—Bronze A’ Design Award (Citypoint)
    • 2016 A'Design Award and Competition—Bronze A’ Design Award (Sunpeace Court)
    • 2016 International Property Awards—5 Stars
    • 2015 TOP 10 Interior Design Award
    Address
    Room 803, ONE MIDTOWN, 11 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan
    nil Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-31148683 grandehome.com.hk

    Reviews

    J K
    Obviously choose a job to do, wait extremely unresponsive, and not active, maybe a lot of jobs... the first time you hit the battlefield, it's so polite.
    about 1 year ago
    Ricky Lo
    Transportation is convenient, there are buses, buses and minibuses to reach!
    over 4 years ago
