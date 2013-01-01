Found in 2013, a global award-winning interior design studio by Matthew Li and Maggy Cheung, with a team of talented and creative designers to enhance the quality of life through spaces that combine aesthetic and lifestyle with functionality and sustainability. We gather insights from research, experimentation and experiences to create meaningful living ways and it is widely considered to be one of the most unique practices to emerge in recent years. We believe in the importance of curating a bespoke look for every property, to create a unique home.

With a breadth of industry experience, the studio works across a range of residential, commercial hospitality, F&B and mixed-use projects with a reputation in producing high-quality designs that are innovative, with a collaborative approach to procure projects on time and on budget.