AQUA Projects Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    • Residential - Park Yoho, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern living room
    Residential - Park Yoho, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern living room
    Residential - Park Yoho, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern living room
    +14
    Residential - Park Yoho
    Residential - Xishang Rose Garden, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Colonial style living room
    Residential - Xishang Rose Garden, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Country style dining room
    Residential - Xishang Rose Garden, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Colonial style study/office
    +5
    Residential - Xishang Rose Garden
    Residential - Trinity Towers, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residential - Trinity Towers, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residential - Trinity Towers, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern dining room
    +17
    Residential - Trinity Towers
    Residential - The Beverly Hills, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
    Residential - The Beverly Hills, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Scandinavian style living room
    Residential - The Beverly Hills, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Scandinavian style dining room
    +12
    Residential - The Beverly Hills
    Residential - The Austin, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern living room
    Residential - The Austin, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern living room
    Residential - The Austin, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern living room
    +6
    Residential - The Austin
    Residential - The Arch, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern living room
    Residential - The Arch, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern dining room
    Residential - The Arch, AQUA Projects Limited AQUA Projects Limited Modern dining room
    +9
    Residential - The Arch
    Show all 13 projects

    AQUA Projects is an Interior Design, Build and Project Management firm specializing in luxury residential, A grade office and retail (including F&B) projects.


    Our services ranges from pre-lease stage where we will forecast required budgets and schedule, test-fit layouts and feasibility study on space and landlord provisions to closing of project and after services. We strongly believe in“thinking outside the box”meaning we tailor each individual design adding in different design gimmick.


    A good design not only uplifts your corporate image, it can promote interaction between staff and increase productivity. Our design is strengthened by our project management service giving the Client assurance as the whole project is made transparent from controlling the cost, time and at the same time lowering risks and managing deliverables - where the Client knowing where their money is spent.


    Simon Lo (Project Director)

    Having studied Architecture in Sydney (Australia) and worked for various renowned international Architectural design firms with over 15 years experience throughout Australia, Hong Kong and China, covering various sectors of A grade offices, luxury residential, retail and hospitality projects.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Construction
    • Project Management
    • Budget forecast
    • Site measurements
    • Free Layout Planning
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    UNIT A, 15/F, HEEP KEE COMMERCIAL BUILDING, 207 WING LOK STREET, SHEUNG WAN
    0000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-21229042 www.aquaprojects.com.hk
