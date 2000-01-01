Yuhuan FaShiEr gear Co., LTD is located in Yuhuan-China automobile parts production base.The company is a professional manufacturer of the various precision forging differential gears, with all kinds of mechanical processing equipment, more than one hundred sets, such as 300 T to 1000 T double-tray friction press machine, CNC machine tools, inside and outside round grinder, broaching machine and heating treatment furnace equipment. The company has passed ISO9001:2000 and TS16949:2009 quality management system.

