Cambium Floors is a family owned business specialising in the manufacture and delivery of high quality solid and engineered wooden flooring.

Our manufacturing facility is based in mainland Europe and has been producing wooden flooring for over 40 years.

In addition to a large number of natural oil and metallic finishes, our standard range of Oak engineered floors encompass over 30 different UV lacquered colours. All are available in four different board thicknesses across seven different widths. Chevron and herringbone parquet block are provided on the same basis as our planked floors and are available in the same thickness, colour and species, which makes colour matching across all flooring formats possible.

The high levels of precision with which our flooring is manufactured also allows different width boards of the same thickness to be installed together within the same floor.

UV lacquered floors can be manufactured in a choice of surface gloss levels, starting at super matt and culminating in high gloss ‘piano’ like finishes. Alternatively, all products can be supplied unfinished for site finishing post installation.

Our use of polyurethane adhesives and specialised cold press bonding technologies sets us aside from many other manufacturers. The absence of heat during the bonding process results in boards that are extremely stable, particularly at wider widths. This process, coupled with the use of a WBP Birch plyboard as a base layer results in unrivalled stability, making our products ideal for use in conjunction with underfloor heating.

Although the majority of our customers prefer Oak flooring, Cambium Floors also manufacture in a wide range of other common European, American, and African timber species as standard, including Doussie, Iroko, Sapele, Jatoba, Wenge, Walnut, Ash and Maple to name a few.