Establo Lifestyle Store
Furniture & Accessories in Hong Kong
    Louis Poulsen - Collage
    Our story begins with everyday inspiration from beautiful images that we saw in magazines and internet. We want to bring them to your living space and making it different with the brightest design.

    Establo is more than a place we buy and sell, but where you can find a lifestyle occupied with designer’s pieces, living and working in the city. We begins with a curated selection on modern furniture and lifestyle accessories, from big pieces like sofa and dining tables to small items like cushions and tableware. Each product is carefully selected from all around the globe and come with a unique story with the pride of craftsmanship. You could also find books and magazines which we selected. Let’s come and experience with them and start a different lifestyle with us! We are here to assist with your selection.

    Services
    Retail Sales of furniture and lifestyle accessories
    Service areas
    Macau, HK, and Hong Kong
    Address
    D6B, 7/F, Block B, TML Tower, 3 Hoi Shing Rd, Tsuen Wan
    NA Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-35655207 www.establo.hk
