Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Bournemouth
    • Wardrobes and Closets, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets Chipboard White
    Wardrobes and Closets, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets Chipboard Wood effect
    Wardrobes and Closets, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture BedroomDressing tables Chipboard Wood effect
    +7
    Wardrobes and Closets
    Tradicional Kitchens, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves Chipboard White
    Tradicional Kitchens, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves Chipboard Wood effect
    Tradicional Kitchens, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves Chipboard Wood effect
    +4
    Tradicional Kitchens
    Wardrobes and Closets, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets Chipboard Wood effect
    Wardrobes and Closets, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets Chipboard Wood effect
    Wardrobes and Closets, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets Chipboard Wood effect
    +4
    Wardrobes and Closets
    Bespoke Kitchen., Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Bespoke Kitchen., Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Bespoke Kitchen., Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +8
    Bespoke Kitchen.
    Walk in Wardrobes, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Walk in Wardrobes, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Walk in Wardrobes, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    +4
    Walk in Wardrobes
    Home Library, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
    Home Library, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
    Home Library, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
    +3
    Home Library
    Show all 7 projects

    We are a developing bespoke fitted furniture company- PaSoulFurniture.  We design and build quality home and office bespoke furniture. 

    We provide a free consultation to our clients, to measure up and design expertly crafted fitted furniture. We supply a 3D visual  of the furniture and work closely with the customers to ensure  great customer service and to deliver a high quality product.

    Our goal is to help our customers create their ideal home through a smooth and enjoyable process.

    We have been building bespoke fitted furniture for over three years and our products are recognised among our customers. Our furniture is finished to the highest standard with the upmost attention to details. The high quality certified product we use as well as the  construction technique gives a guarantee that our furniture will last very long.

    Services
    fitted furniture
    Service areas
    bournemouth and dorset
    Address
    2 Phoebe Court, 1a Wesley Close
    BH8 8BU Bournemouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-7800761657 www.piwko.co.uk
