Zip Interiors Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    Shared contemporary home for grown-up brother and sister
    Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong

    Chris Lam is the founder and Design Director of Zip Interiors Ltd. With a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Architecture and over 8 years of experience in Hong Kong, he has designed and involved in various interior design projects which received a number of international and regional awards including Italy’s A’ Design Award and Competitions, Asia Pacific Interior Design Awards and Perspective Awards. In 2013, he founded Zip Interiors Ltd which believes that great design brings together all kinds of individual needs. The professional team of designers create vivid lifestyle for people within the natural and comfortable spaces. The company combines modern urban style with arts and living elements to illustrate creative, minimal and quality interior designs.

