Hang Kenh Woolen Carpet Manufacture, emerged from the national health city of Viet Nam. It was founded in 1932 and successfully restructured in 2014. It is a carpet and rugs research and development, design, production, sales and service. The integrated modern large-scale enterprise is the vice president unit of Viet Nam Textile Industry Association. Its product categories cover home carpets, hotel engineering carpets, commercial office carpets, ships & automobiles, aviation carpets, etc. The comprehensive strength ranks in the forefront of the carpet industry.

