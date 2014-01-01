Your browser is out-of-date.

Hangkenhrugs
Flooring in Hanoi
    The largest commercial Handtufting carpet in Viet Nam, Hangkenhrugs
    The largest commercial Handtufting carpet in Viet Nam

    Hang Kenh Woolen Carpet Manufacture, emerged from the national health city of  Viet Nam. It was founded in 1932

    Hang Kenh Woolen Carpet Manufacture, emerged from the national health city of  Viet Nam. It was founded in 1932 and successfully restructured in 2014. It is a carpet and rugs research and development, design, production, sales and service. The integrated modern large-scale enterprise is the vice president unit of Viet Nam Textile Industry Association. Its product categories cover home carpets, hotel engineering carpets, commercial office carpets, ships & automobiles, aviation carpets, etc. The comprehensive strength ranks in the forefront of the carpet industry.

    Please find out our rugs on Shoptham.vn

    Services
    • Design and making carpets
    • Manmade Rugs
    Service areas
    viet nam and Hanoi
    Address
    14/126 Khuat Duy Tien
    10000 Hanoi
    Vietnam
    +84-902017097 shoptham.vn
