Lila & Lin
Furniture & Accessories
Reviews (3)
Teak Wooden Base / Coffee Table - Color & Size All Customizable
Aegean Sea Custom Carpet - 100% WOOL
Custom throw pillows
French Mattress Cushion

We design and create custom-made sofas

Design your own dream sofas with us 

From oval to round, or irregular, we custom-make sofas in any shapes and sizes you desire. Whether it’s for the living room, outdoors, indoors, or sunken areas, we help you bring your ideas to life and move the perfect piece from your imagination to your physical space.

Our clienteles include residential customer to interior designer, architect, hotel and etc. We offers an unique bespoke service, allowing you to have sofa pieces custom-made in accordance with your exact choices of fabric and specifications. All sofas made under our bespoke services are custom-made, hand-crafted in our own production facility, by experienced carpenters. 

A huge collection of more than 70k fabric for you to choose from and we provide instant consultation to help. We understand it is a bit overwhelming when it comes to so many choices. We'll work along with you with making choices on fabric and designs. With us, it'll be a worry-free shopping experience for you.


  • Worldwide
  • Hong Kong
  • Hong Kong City
  • Hong Kong SAR
Address
Room 1007, 10/F, Sterling Centre, No. 11, Cheung Yue Street
00000
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-63836640 www.lilaandlin.com
Based in Hong Kong and ready to ship worldwide, we service clients from residential customers to interior designers, architects, hotels and more. 

Reviews

Swinda Salazar-Piquemal Swinda Salazar-Piquemal
Perfection. From the first time I contacted Lila and Lin until the delivery of my patio sofa pieces, it was always above my expectations.  They helped me with great design ideas, they went in search of additional fabrics, they upgraded the quality of the interior construction, and even the final packaging was absolutely perfect. The quality of the workmanship is wonderful. I’m thrilled to have found them and will continue to work with them for furnishings, both exterior and interior. 
6 days ago
Project date: November 2022
ifyouknow2003
Thank you very much to Lila & Lin.  They have made my dream came true with their customised furniture. I have enjoyed all the way during consultation as well as their products are so beautiful and in details. I’ll surely come back for more customised sofas .
9 days ago
Project date: May 2022
fangryan
Absolute wonderful experience with Lila & Lin! Top-notch friendly customer service and super fast response. What I really love is their ability to create all kinds of dream sofas you can imagine!! I've ordered a set for my home and they were able to finish making my pieces in as little as 4 weeks. I'm thinking to place another order for my rental home. Their pieces are just such amazing show-offs. You won't be disappointed!
about 2 months ago
Project date: June 2022
