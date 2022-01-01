We design and create custom-made sofas

Design your own dream sofas with us

From oval to round, or irregular, we custom-make sofas in any shapes and sizes you desire. Whether it’s for the living room, outdoors, indoors, or sunken areas, we help you bring your ideas to life and move the perfect piece from your imagination to your physical space.

Our clienteles include residential customer to interior designer, architect, hotel and etc. We offers an unique bespoke service, allowing you to have sofa pieces custom-made in accordance with your exact choices of fabric and specifications. All sofas made under our bespoke services are custom-made, hand-crafted in our own production facility, by experienced carpenters.

A huge collection of more than 70k fabric for you to choose from and we provide instant consultation to help. We understand it is a bit overwhelming when it comes to so many choices. We'll work along with you with making choices on fabric and designs. With us, it'll be a worry-free shopping experience for you.



