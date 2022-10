Legal disclosure

DO NOT CONTINUE THINKING THAT YOU WILL MAKE IT BIG OR BIGGER ONE DAY WITH THAT YOUR SMALL HUSSLE, THOSE THAT ALREADY MADE IT WILL NOT TELL YOU THE FULL STORY THEY ONLY TELLS YOU THE SWEETEST PART OF THEIR LIFE STORIES LIFE HAS CHANGED IT’S EITHER YOU MAKE IT OR YOU LIVE TO WORSHIP THOSE WHO TOOK THE CHANCES AND AT THE END EVERYONE DIES BECAUSE NOBODY LIVES FOREVER.

STOP BEEING SCARED AWAY BY WHAT YOU WATCH IN SOME MOVIES THAT ARE BEEN ACT OUT OF IMAGINATION OR STORIES YOU HEARD FROM FRIENDS OF FRIENDS STOP RUNNING AWAY FROM YOUR DESTINY AND KEEP SUFFERING IN BONDAGE BELIEVING THAT GOD WILL COME FROM ABOVE TO HELP YOU

THE MORE YOU DEAL WITH THAT MENTALITY THINGS WILL BEGIN TO TURN AROUND FOR GOOD ONLY THEN YOU WILL REALIZE THEN MISTAKES YOU HAVE BEEN THROUGH THE YEARS

YOURS GRAND MASTER

PRIEST KELVIN





CALL +2349095605010





EMAIL AQEERAHBROTHERHOOD55@GMAIL.COM