Lanwo Clothing Manufacturer is a professional clothing production factory with more than 20 years of experience in the field of OEM/ODM. We are dedicated to producing stylish and high quality apparel line for fashion brands. Lanwo is highly trusted for its quick production process, which can do designs in 1 day and sample in 5 days, then deliver it in 10 days and accept MOQ at 100 pieces. With Lanwo's reliable production service, global clients have been one-stop shopping services they need.
manufacturer for clothing brand
- Services
- Foreign Trade B2B and Clothing
- Service areas
- Dongguan
- Address
-
Humen Town
523900 Dongguan
Macau SAR China
+86-15571387037 www.lanwoclothing.com