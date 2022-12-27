Bachpan has spent 18 successful years in the education field, with 1200 operational play schools across India.From Kashmir in the north to Kanyakumari in the south, Bachpan has also established branches in Nepal and Bangladesh. At Bachpan, excellence in Kindergarden learning is a priority. What makes this learning so special is that both parents and kids can feel the power and joy in it. They hope for a Bachpan that does not stop at teaching numbers and alphabets, but goes much further.Technology that has been deeply ingrained in the Bachpanites is a gift that will be cherished for a long time. Wouldn't it be wonderful for moms and dads to join a preschool and relive childhood, THE BACHPAN WAY!

Services Education Service areas New Delhi Address Sarai Rohilla New Rohtak Road Delhi

110005 New Delhi

India

+91-7290047000