SK Education PVT LTD
Schools & Organisations in Delhi
Reviews
    • ● Bachpan Playschool is a temple of learning if you want to apply for nursery school admission. This preschool has a concept of child-centred education which entirely focuses on the holistic development of the children. With their unique teaching methods, a child is able to learn through speaking books, Virtual Reality, Robotics, Smart Classes, Montessori methods, art & craft activities, dance, music, theatre, physical education and much more. Bachpan signifies the importance of why a child needs quality education and how it is essential for their overall futuristic growth. The development of the children from preschool to formal school has now become smooth as according to the NEP 2020, formal schooling can begin from Playschool itself which means from nursery to class 2, your child will get proper nourishment and be able to start formal school comfortably. To apply for nursery school education, you just need to go to the website of Bachpan Playschool and it will provide all the necessary assistance.
    Services
    Education, play school, and kindergarten
    Service areas
    Delhi
    Address
    Sarai Rohilla
    110005 Delhi
    India
    +91-9560614081
