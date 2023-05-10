Your browser is out-of-date.

PmkkGems
Other Businesses in Jaipur
    Pmkk gems is a trusted seller from 53 Year in Gemstone in Johari Bazaar Jaipur. Pmkk Gems is dealing in all kinds of Natural Precious Gemstones, Semi Precious Gemstone, Rudraksha and Customize Jewelry world Wide.
    Services
    • Yellow Sapphire
    • Blue sapphire
    • Ruby
    • Cats eye
    • Hessonite
    • Coral
    • Irani Feroza
    • Sulemani Hakik
    • Pink Sapphire
    • White sapphire
    Service areas
    Jaipur
    Address
    PMKKGEMS, Between Shop No.128-129, Champawat Temple, 1st & 2nd Floor, Johri Bazar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302003
    302003 Jaipur
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +91-8955387501 rashiratanjaipur.net
