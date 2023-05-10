Pmkk gems is a trusted seller from 53 Year in Gemstone in Johari Bazaar Jaipur. Pmkk Gems is dealing in all kinds of Natural Precious Gemstones, Semi Precious Gemstone, Rudraksha and Customize Jewelry world Wide.

Services Yellow Sapphire

Blue sapphire

Ruby

Cats eye

Hessonite

Coral

Irani Feroza

Sulemani Hakik

Pink Sapphire

White sapphire

Show all 10 services Service areas Jaipur Address PMKKGEMS, Between Shop No.128-129, Champawat Temple, 1st & 2nd Floor, Johri Bazar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302003

302003 Jaipur

Hong Kong SAR China

+91-8955387501 rashiratanjaipur.net