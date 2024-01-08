Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodfame Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    • A Modern Minimalist Home In Soothing Shades of Grey , Woodfame Interior Design Woodfame Interior Design Single family home
    A Modern Minimalist Home In Soothing Shades of Grey , Woodfame Interior Design Woodfame Interior Design Single family home
    A Modern Minimalist Home In Soothing Shades of Grey , Woodfame Interior Design Woodfame Interior Design Single family home
    +13
    A Modern Minimalist Home In Soothing Shades of Grey
    Embracing the Curves in the Nordic-Inspired Home, Woodfame Interior Design Woodfame Interior Design Single family home
    Embracing the Curves in the Nordic-Inspired Home, Woodfame Interior Design Woodfame Interior Design Single family home
    Embracing the Curves in the Nordic-Inspired Home, Woodfame Interior Design Woodfame Interior Design Single family home
    +7
    Embracing the Curves in the Nordic-Inspired Home
    To destress and reconnect with nature with Wabi Sabi interior, Woodfame Interior Design Woodfame Interior Design Single family home
    To destress and reconnect with nature with Wabi Sabi interior, Woodfame Interior Design Woodfame Interior Design Single family home
    To destress and reconnect with nature with Wabi Sabi interior, Woodfame Interior Design Woodfame Interior Design Single family home
    +17
    To destress and reconnect with nature with Wabi Sabi interior
    Woodfame Design was established in Hong Kong in 2023 to provide fully comprehensive architectural, Interior design and contracting services to all types of buildings whether a new build or a refurbishment. We commit to creating and delivering the very best design solutions to every client. By working closely with clients, we constantly strive to develop customised solutions; the resultant is always an elegant and functional design solution that result in lasting enjoyment and satisfaction to every individual client. We have Strongly belief in the teamwork, where we are able to offer unique services which are seamless integration of various disciplines. We creatively use our spectrum of skills and provide clients with total solutions, our ideas are never static, and constantly evolve to adapt various needs of the clients. We approach all problems with energetic dynamism and are passionate about our works and the service we provide.
    Services
    Interior Design and Furnitue Design
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    Room 1612, Horizon East, 1 Tsat Po St, San Po Kong
    999077 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-94311762 www.woodfamedesign.com
