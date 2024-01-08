Woodfame Design was established in Hong Kong in 2023 to provide fully comprehensive architectural, Interior design and contracting services to all types of buildings whether a new build or a refurbishment. We commit to creating and delivering the very best design solutions to every client. By working closely with clients, we constantly strive to develop customised solutions; the resultant is always an elegant and functional design solution that result in lasting enjoyment and satisfaction to every individual client. We have Strongly belief in the teamwork, where we are able to offer unique services which are seamless integration of various disciplines. We creatively use our spectrum of skills and provide clients with total solutions, our ideas are never static, and constantly evolve to adapt various needs of the clients. We approach all problems with energetic dynamism and are passionate about our works and the service we provide.

Services Interior Design and Furnitue Design Service areas Hong Kong Address Room 1612, Horizon East, 1 Tsat Po St, San Po Kong

999077 Hong Kong

Hong Kong SAR China

+852-94311762 www.woodfamedesign.com